English
Français
العربية
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
La Liga

Athletic Bilbao extend Garitano's contract

Gaizka Garitano has been rewarded for overseeing a stunning reversal in Athletic Bilbao's fortunes with a new deal.

Getty Images

Athletic Bilbao have extended head coach Gaizka Garitano's contract until the end of the 2019-20 campaign, the club have confirmed.

The 43-year-old has overseen a stunning resurgence from the LaLiga side since taking over from Eduardo Berizzo on December 4.

Berizzo was relieved of his duties after the club followed up a victory in their opening match of the season with a winless run spanning 13 league games.

However, Garitano has since overseen nine wins, five draws and only two defeats in LaLiga.

That run has propelled Athletic into the race for a Champions League qualification place. They are four points behind fourth-place Getafe, who they visit on Sunday.

Athletic Bilbao Gaizka Garitano
Previous Calm Zidane reminds me of Del Bosque, says Casilla
Read
Calm Zidane reminds me of Del Bosque, says Casillas
Next

Latest Stories