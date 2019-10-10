Loew defends Gnabry substitution in Germany draw By beIN SPORTS October 10, 2019 09:09 0:41 min Germany head coach Joachim Loew defended his decision to substitute Serge Gnabry in the side's 2-2 draw against Argentina in Dortmund. Interviews -Latest Videos 0:35 min Winning eight games in a row is not easy! - Klopp 0:35 min Djokovic hails 'best serve in history' Isner 0:54 min Joao Mario defends 'excellent' Bernardo Silva 1:15 min Premier League is a step up - Tomori 4:50 min Germany 2-2 Argentina 21:10 min News Summary 2:00 min Wales 29 Fiji 17 0:30 min Pioli appointed by AC Milan 1:02 min Alexander-Arnold wants 'four more years' of Klopp 2:27 min RWC19: Scotland 61-0 Russia