Spain to play Portugal in October friendly

Spain have announced they will travel to Portugal for a friendly on October 7.

The fixture between the neighbouring countries will be staged in Lisbon ahead of both featuring in Nations League games during the October international window.

Luis Enrique's squad are scheduled to host Switzerland on October 10 before travelling to Ukraine three days later - Germany are the other team in Group 4.

Defending champions Portugal, meanwhile, are away to France on October 11, followed by a home game against Sweden.

Spain are also set for friendly duty against the Netherlands in November, with that meeting originally set to take place in March before the coronavirus pandemic caused major changes to the schedule.

Euro 2020 was pushed back a year due to the COVID-19 crisis, with the tournament now set for June and July in 2021.