South Korea 1 Australia 0: Hwang back to haunt experimental Socceroos

Hwang Ui-jo's second goal in as many meetings with Australia gave South Korea a late 1-0 win in a largely drama-free friendly in Busan on Friday.

The Gamba Osaka striker scored nine minutes after stepping off the bench in the second half to condemn an experimental Socceroos side to defeat.

Graham Arnold's new-look team otherwise performed well in the absence of Premier League pair Aaron Mooy and Mat Ryan, having been the better side in the first half.

Hwang's goal added to the one he converted when these teams met in a 1-1 draw in Brisbane in November and secured boss Paulo Bento a third successive victory since a disappointing Asian Cup.