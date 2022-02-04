France line up friendlies with Ivory Coast, South Africa

France host the Ivorians on March 25 in Marseille and South Africa four days later in Lille, their first games against African opponents since a 0-0 draw with Ivory Coast in November 2016.

Ivory Coast lost on penalties to Egypt in the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations, while South Africa failed to qualify. Both countries have also been eliminated from 2022 World Cup qualifying.

It will be the first time France have faced South Africa since a 2-1 defeat at the 2010 World Cup, where they crashed out in the group stage.