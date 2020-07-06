Coronavirus: 35 NHL players test positive in last month

The NHL released an update on coronavirus testing results on Monday, revealing that 35 players have tested positive over roughly the last month.

Of the 35 to test positive, 12 contracted the virus since voluntary workouts began June 8.

"As of Monday, July 6, the NHL has had 396 Players report to Club training/practice facilities for optional participation in Phase 2 activities," the NHL said in a statement.

"There have been in excess of 2,900 COVID-19 tests administered (including more than 1,400 this past week) to this group of Players. Those tests have resulted in a total of 23 returning confirmed positive test results for COVID-19.

"In addition, since June 8 (the opening of Phase 2), the League is aware of 12 additional Players who have tested positive for COVID-19 outside of the Phase 2 Protocol. All Players who have tested positive have been self-isolated and are following CDC and Health Canada protocols.

"The NHL will continue to provide regular updates on the number of tests administered to Players and the results of those tests. The League will not be providing information on the identity of the Players or Clubs."

The NHL and its Players' Association on Sunday night reached an agreement on health and safety protocols pertaining to their scheduled restart of the season.

The deal contains daily testing for the coronavirus as well as quarantine rules for players who do test positive, limits on roster size and travelling party capacity when travelling for games, and gives players the option to opt out of the resumption as long as they notify their teams by Tuesday.

The two sides still need to work out a new collective bargaining agreement to move forward to the next phase of the league's plan, which calls for training camps to begin July 13. The NHL is slated to resume play on August 1 with a 24-team playoff format in two hub cities, Toronto and Edmonton, without fans in attendance.