Tiger Woods to visit White House on Monday to celebrate Masters victory

Tiger Woods will visit the White House on Monday to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, it has been confirmed.

American president Donald Trump announced last month that he would bestow the honour on Woods, a day after the 43-year-old claimed his 15th major title - and first since 2008 - with a memorable victory at the Masters.

Woods' success at Augusta represented the completion of an extraordinary comeback from multiple back surgeries.

President Trump, who has played golf with Woods on multiple occasions, said in a tweet he had decided to present the award to the former world number one "because of his incredible success & comeback in sports [Golf] and, more importantly, LIFE."

In a message via Twitter on Thursday, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders revealed Woods would receive his medal in the White House Rose Garden on Monday, adding: "The event will be invitation only and covered by the press."

The Presidential Medal of Freedom, along with the Congressional Medal of Freedom, is the highest award a civilian can receive in the United States. According to the White House, it is given to individuals who have "made exceptional contributions to the security or national interests of America, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors."

Other notable athletes who have earned the Presidential Medal of Freedom include Muhammad Ali, Babe Ruth, Roger Staubach, Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Jackie Robinson and Hank Aaron.

The award was established in 1963 by President John F. Kennedy.