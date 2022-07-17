Italy's Celli finishes as best amateur at British Open

Italy's Filippo Celli claimed the silver medal for the leading amateur at the 150th British Open in St Andrews after a final round of 71 on Sunday saw him finish the championship at five under par.

Celli was one of four amateur players to make the cut and was the only one to finish with an under-par total.

The 21-year-old, who qualified for the Open thanks to his victory in the European Amateur Championship last month, follows in some illustrious footsteps.

Past winners of the silver medal include Tiger Woods in 1996, Rory McIlroy in 2007 and Matt Fitzpatrick, this year's US Open champion, in 2013.