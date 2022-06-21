European Tour returns to Singapore in 2023, first time in nine years

The DP World Tour will return to Singapore in 2023 for the first time in nine years, as the golf organisation beefs up its Asian footprint, it said Tuesday.

Players will tee off for the Singapore Classic at the Laguna National Golf Resort Club on February 9 next year.

The tour last stopped in the city-state in 2014 at the same course.

Previous winners of the tour's Singapore events include Scottish legend Colin Montgomerie, China's Zhang Lianwei and Liang Wenchong, and local star Mardan Mamat.

"Asia continues to be an important region for the DP World Tour and we look forward to announcing further exciting events there in due course," European Tour group chief executive Keith Pelley said in a statement.

Peter Kwee, Laguna National's chairman, said: "We have a long history of hosting DP World Tour championship golf... We're excited to once more welcome many of the world's best players to our Club."

With prize money of $2 million, the tournament will be one of the region's top sporting events, organisers said.

The DP World Tour was first held in Singapore for two editions of the Johnnie Walker classic, won by Nick Faldo in 1993 at the Singapore Island Golf Club and Ian Woosnam in 1996 at the Tanah Merah Country Club.

Another Major champion, Vijay Singh, won the Singapore Masters in 2001 at the Singapore Island Golf Club before the tournament moved to the Laguna National course for the next six years, where winners included Montgomerie in 2004 and local boy Mamat two years later.