Clark leads by one at the Honda Classic

Wyndham Clark will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the Honda Classic as he goes in search of his maiden win on the PGA Tour.

Clark managed a second successive score of 67 thanks to six birdies on Saturday, five of which came on the front nine, leaving him sitting at the top of the leaderboard on seven under.

His advantage may have been larger had he not dropped two shots after the turn, though he was pleased with the way he played and is confident of seeing the job through on Sunday.

"I felt like I managed where I hit the ball," Clark said, according to the PGA Tour website. "I put it in good spots. As long as I keep giving myself chances to make putts, I think I can win."

Vijay Singh rolled back the years to jump into a tie for second place, the 56-year-old managing a third-round low of 65.

"It would be great," he said. "I've worked pretty hard. I'm physically quite capable of doing it.

"Mentally, I'm going to go out there and see how my mind works. If I just don't let anything interfere, I think I can do it."

If Fijian Singh were to win, he would be the oldest player in Tour history since Sam Snead (52). Kyoung-Hoon Lee and Keith Mitchell are also on six under after respective scores of 68 and 70.

Rickie Fowler moved into contention too, thanks to his 66. The 30-year-old, whose most recent tour win came in February at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, climbed to five under with a birdie at the final hole.

Justin Thomas, the defending champion, fared better on the weekend than he did during the second round.

The nine-time Tour winner revealed he had to deal with a "dead arm" on Friday after signing for a 74. He bounced back to shoot a 67, though at one under he sits six behind Clark.