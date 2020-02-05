Leipzig crash out in German Cup

Davie Selke, Leonardo Bittencourt and Milto Rashica scored for Bremen in a 3-2 victory over Dortmund, third in the Bundesliga, for their

first home win since September 1.

New signing Erling Braut Haaland was again on target for Dortmund after coming off the bench, for an eighth goal in his fourth appearance, and 17-year substitute Giovanni Reyna struck a superb goal, but it was not enough for Lucien Favre's side.

In Frankfurt, Filip Kostic scored twice as Eintracht Frankfurt sent last season's losing finalists RB Leipzig out with a 3-1 victory.

Hertha led 2-0 at Schalke with first-half goals from Pascal Koepke and new signing Krzysztof Piatek but Daniel Caligiuri in the 76th and Amine Harit in the 82nd took the game to extra-time, and Benito Raman raced away from inside his own half to net a 115th-minute Schalke

winner.

