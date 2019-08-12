Energie Cottbus 1 Bayern Munich 3: Coman dazzles in routine Pokal win

Kingsley Coman illuminated a routine 3-1 win for Bayern Munich at Energie Cottbus in the DFB-Pokal.

Coman had a hand in Robert Lewandowski's first-half opener before his superb 65th-minute strike ensured there would be no way back for Bayern's fourth-tier opponents.

Niko Kovac handed a full debut to another France international, defender Benjamin Pavard, in a strong line-up, who rounded things off when substitute Leon Goretzka slotted home five minutes from time, shortly before late a Energie consolation via a penalty.

But the most eye-catching performance came from Coman on the wing, with Bayern expected to bolster their wide attacking options by completing the signing of Ivan Perisic from Inter this week.

The Bundesliga champions were forced to be patient against disciplined opponents roared on by a buoyant Stadion der Freundschaft, before going ahead in the 32nd minute.

Lennart Moser saved impressively when Coman headed Joshua Kimmich's cross goalwards but Lewandowski was on hand to convert the rebound.

A poor Kimmich clearance gave Felix Brugmann a half-chance he hacked over four minutes from the interval.

Coman and Lewandowski combined again early in the second period – the Poland striker flicking wide with the outside of his right boot.

Energie were struggling to contain Coman, who had a 48th-minute penalty appeal waved away before netting in style after the hour.

A sweeping move saw Goretzka drive forward to find Coman on the left flank, from where he darted inside to send a shot swerving into the far corner from 25 yards.

Goretzka's perfectly timed run to finish a cutback from Serge Gnabry made Bayern safe – just as well given the former Schalke midfielder's clumsy foul gave Berkan Taz a moment to savour in stoppage time.

What does it mean? Bayern turn attentions towards number eight

Potential humiliation was rarely flirted with as Bayern kept Energie at arm's length throughout the contest. Save for one horrible tackle on Corentin Tolisso from Tobias Eisenhuth, and that late penalty, there were no real worries ahead of the new Bundesliga season, where a resurgent Borussia Dortmund will be the main obstacle to an eighth successive title.

Coman makes his case

Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery riding off into the sunset at the end of last season, along with the messy and fruitless courting of Leroy Sane, means Bayern are lighter than they would like to be in what has traditionally been a position of strength for the club. Coman's industrious and inventive showing - crowned by a fabulous goal - served notice of a player ready to grasp his chance and become a star performer this season. Now, if he can just stay fit.

Kovac needs commanding start to Bundesliga season

Bayern were comfortable enough winners in the end, but, having drawn a blank in their DFL-Supercup loss to Dortmund, they sometimes lacked penetration against a team who were relegated last season to the fourth tier. Kovac must shift them into higher gears during the opening weeks of the league campaign to feel a little more secure in his post.

What's next?

Bayern host Hertha Berlin to begin their Bundesliga campaign on Friday, while Energie travel to Lokomotive Leipzig in the Regionalliga a day later.