Arsene Wenger has emphatically denied any links to the Netherlands job, with Ronald Koeman set to be announced as the Barcelona coach in the next few days. Wenger, who was a pundit for beIN SPORTS during the RB Leipzig Vs PSG semi-final in the Champions League.

When asked about the potential switch to the Dutch national team the former Arsenal boss gave a blunt reply. "No, I have seen reports saying I am available for the job."

"I'm not available. I work at FIFA. I didn't speak to anybody and I don't know where that news came from - certainly not from me... I am highly focused on FIFA and I want to go to the end of my job there" added the Frenchman.

For now the Netherlands will have to look elsewhere for a replacement for Koeman.