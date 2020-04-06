Football offers condolences to Guardiola after mother dies from COVID-19 April 6, 2020 22:43 1:07 min Man City announced that Pep Guardiola's mother Dolors has died after contracting coronavirus. Summaries -Latest Videos 0:55 min April 6, Milan beat Inter in UEFA CL showdown 1:08 min Wolfsburg stun Real Madrid in Champions League 2:15 min Mario Goetze's best Bundesliga goals 0:33 min Golf's majors rearranged 1:58 min Player Profile - Jesse Lingard 0:55 min Bayern Munich return to training 1:59 min Miami Open Rewind - 2019’s Big Winners 1:26 min 05 April: Batistuta scores his first Serie A brace 1:12 min PSG players busy on social media with no football 1:04 min Veteran Joaquin missing life with Betis teammates