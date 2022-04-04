FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Draw - WATCH NOW!
So we are done! All that remains is to share the full group's graphic... here you go!
Pot four! Play off 1 is out! the IC playoff is in Group D. A is out next! Ecuador is out and will take on Qatar in the opening game of the WC. Saudi are in Group C alongside Argentina. IC playoff is in Group E! UEFA playoff is out next and in Group B so England has a potential clash with Wales or Scotland! HUGE! Cameroon are in Group G with Brazil! Ghana are out next and in Group H! Last one out in Canada who is in Group F! PHEW!
Third pot time! Iran are first out and in Group B! Senegal are out and head into Group A, Poland are in Group C alongside Argentina and Mexico. Serbia are in G with Brazil and Switzerland. Tunisia are out and placed in Group D! Japan are in group E alongside Germany and Spain. Morocco are in group F, last one out South Korea are in Group H.
Second pot! Netherlands in Pot A and are drawn A4, USA are out in Group B and are B3, Mexico are in C and are drawn in C3. Denmark are in D and are D3, Germany are in E with Spain and are E3. Croatia are in F in fourth spot whilst Switzerland are drawn in Group G and Uruguay are against Portugal in H.
England are out next in as B1. Then Argentina in Group C 1 France D1 Spain E1 Belgium F1 Brazil G1 Portugal H1
GROUP A is out! Qatar is first out as hosts!
The excitement is at fever pitch now! The draw will happen soon, I promise!
The @FIFAWorldCup is coming to the Middle East!
𝘼𝙧𝙚 𝙮𝙤𝙪 𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙙𝙮...? 🏆
Those pots are looking good! Here we go!
Not long to go now....
A reminder of those all important pots ⤵️
We are very slowly getting to the main moment! Not before a rousing speech from FIFA president Gianni Infantino!
FIFA President Gianni Infantino addresses fans across the globe ahead of the #FinalDraw!
A closer look at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ official mascot ...La'eeb!
The draw is about to get underway!
🇶🇦 His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani has arrived at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ draw!
Is Spain considered one of the favourites for the World Cup? Anyway, this is a lovely picture of La Roja boss Luis Enrique looking very smug ahead of the draw!
I'm a huge fan of sensational drone work!
🏆 The wait is almost over 🤩
The trophy is here, and we are under 30 minutes away from the start of the draw!
🏆 😍 #FinalDraw | #FIFAWorldCup
Ricky Kaka is a huge fan of the new Al Rihla ball!
🗣️ "It's really important as a player to get used to the ball... It's one of the most important things in football!"— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) March 31, 2022
2007 Ballon d'Or winner @KAKA takes a closer look at the Al Rihla and assesses Brazil's chances at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™!#adidasfootball #beINWC2022 pic.twitter.com/s8I5jHRxOv
We are inching closer to the big draw! Who will be in your group of death?
Just like that Arsene Wenger is back in Doha and sharing his thoughts ahead of the draw!
🔜 Arsène Wenger looks ahead to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ draw!
Arsene Wenger is looking forward to a feast of football in Qatar!
🗣️ "It's the first time the World Cup is organised to have 𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙮𝙗𝙤𝙙𝙮 in the same place, I have never seen that in my life." 🇫🇷 Le Professeur looks ahead to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™!
🇫🇷 Le Professeur looks ahead to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™!#Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/EeYdtdmpZU
Roberto Martinez has been catching up with Carrie Brown!
🗣️ "In the national team now we have a generation that has been working really hard to be as prepared as we can." 🇧🇪 More from Roberto Martínez ⤵️ 🎙️ @CarrieBrownTV
🇧🇪 More from Roberto Martínez ⤵️
🎙️ @CarrieBrownTV #FinalDraw #Qatar2022 #WorldCup
Away from the drama in Doha, Clarence Seedorf turns 46 today! Just admire this delicious backheel assist! Magical!
Happy Birthday, Clarence Seedorf 🇳🇱 💪 We can't get enough of this outrageous assist! 🤤
We can’t get enough of this outrageous assist! 🤤
🎥 @ChampionsLeague#beINUCL pic.twitter.com/dOmDZ2A006
Andrea Pirlo is looking forward to Qatar 2022!
😎 "They are working well to have a great World Cup in 2022."— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) April 1, 2022
Arguably the coolest man in football, @Pirlo_official praises Qatar's development ahead of the @FIFAWorldCup draw!#Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/reeID9US1B
If the blog is not your thing, you can always watch all the action unfold with the lads, Keys and Gray!
⏳ The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ draw is fast approaching 👀 @richardajkeys & Andy Gray are joined by @MCATEER4 & @GullitR for all the buildup to the main event 🗳️
Carrie Brown is on the scene in Doha, and has the latest update on the draw!
🗳️ @CarrieBrownTV runs through the star-studded lineup who will be conducting tonight's #FinalDraw!
Ronaldinho is expecting Brazil to go all the way in Qatar!
Amazingly, it's been 20 years since Brazil last lifted the World Cup! 😧 @10Ronaldinho is confident that the Seleção can get the job done in Qatar! 🏆
Three sides have yet to confirm their place in Qatar, and seven nations are still in the mix! A closer look at the intercontinental playoffs!
🎟️🎟️🎟️— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) April 1, 2022
Three spots are still available for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™
Who do you think will progress to the tournament? #Qatar2022 #WorldCup
Plenty of big names have been floating about Doha this week, including World Cup winning goalkeeper Iker Casillas, we caught up with the former Real Madrid man at the launch of the new ball for the World Cup.
Ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Draw @IkerCasillas has shared his thoughts on the Spanish national team ⤵️
Good afternoon everyone! Here we go then, time for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Draw! We are set to reach a major milestone on the journey to the first-ever World Cup in the Arab world. Except, pomp ceromany and some balls being pulled from various pots! Anyway, join me for the highs and lows on the Live blog.