Pot four! Play off 1 is out! the IC playoff is in Group D. A is out next! Ecuador is out and will take on Qatar in the opening game of the WC. Saudi are in Group C alongside Argentina. IC playoff is in Group E! UEFA playoff is out next and in Group B so England has a potential clash with Wales or Scotland! HUGE! Cameroon are in Group G with Brazil! Ghana are out next and in Group H! Last one out in Canada who is in Group F! PHEW!



Third pot time! Iran are first out and in Group B! Senegal are out and head into Group A, Poland are in Group C alongside Argentina and Mexico. Serbia are in G with Brazil and Switzerland. Tunisia are out and placed in Group D! Japan are in group E alongside Germany and Spain. Morocco are in group F, last one out South Korea are in Group H.



Second pot! Netherlands in Pot A and are drawn A4, USA are out in Group B and are B3, Mexico are in C and are drawn in C3. Denmark are in D and are D3, Germany are in E with Spain and are E3. Croatia are in F in fourth spot whilst Switzerland are drawn in Group G and Uruguay are against Portugal in H.



England are out next in as B1. Then Argentina in Group C 1 France D1 Spain E1 Belgium F1 Brazil G1 Portugal H1



GROUP A is out! Qatar is first out as hosts!



Is Spain considered one of the favourites for the World Cup? Anyway, this is a lovely picture of La Roja boss Luis Enrique looking very smug ahead of the draw!







Three sides have yet to confirm their place in Qatar, and seven nations are still in the mix! A closer look at the intercontinental playoffs!



Good afternoon everyone! Here we go then, time for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Draw! We are set to reach a major milestone on the journey to the first-ever World Cup in the Arab world. Except, pomp ceromany and some balls being pulled from various pots! Anyway, join me for the highs and lows on the Live blog.