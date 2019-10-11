De Jong will become the world's best midfielder - O'Neil October 11, 2019 14:19 0:45 min Nothern Ireland manager Michael O'Neil was full of praise for Netherlands and Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong. Interviews de Jong -Latest Videos 2:18 min Rugby World Cup 2019: Australia 27-8 Georgia 0:25 min Solskjaer can turn Man United fortunes around 0:45 min De Jong will become the world's best midfielder 0:45 min I cried when I had to sack Ancelotti at Bayern 1:11 min Tsitsipas dethrones Djokovic 3:44 min Croatia close on qualification 4:25 min Netherlands 3-1 Northern Ireland 3:53 min Report: Russia 4-0 Scotland 4:56 min Belgium first team to qualify for Euro 2020 4:08 min Report: Slovakia 1-1 Wales