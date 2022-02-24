Bodø/Glimt's European fairytale continued on Thursday evening, with a comprehensive 2-0 win seeing off Celtic 5-1 on aggregate.



The hosts had the better of the early exchanges and took the lead through Ola Solbakken who drilled a shot past Joe Hart with just nine minutes on the clock.



Celtic desperately tried to get back into the game but to no avail. In the second half, Hugo Vetlesen struck on the 69th minute to put the contest beyond the reach of Celtic, and now have a place in the last 16 of the Europa Conference League to look forward to.