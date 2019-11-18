Egypt was held for a second straight AFCON qualifier following a 0-0 draw with Comoros on Monday.

It could have started so differently for the visitors had striker Kahraba not smashed the underside of the crossbar with the game just eight minutes old.

The hosts came close in the second half as striker Faïz Selemani turned a shot just past the post. In a game of few chances, it was perhaps Trézéguet who missed the best opportunity to open the scoring in the second half. The Aston Villa painfully sliced a shot wide after strong build-up play.

Mohamed El-Shenawy came to the aid of the Pharaohs on the sixty-seventh minute pulling off an instinctive save to deny Saïd Bakari. In the closing stages, Comoros was denied a goalscoring opportunity as Ancoub Mze Ali was flagged offside, a blatant error from the officials. Still, the island nation managed a famous draw to deny the points for the seven-time Cup of Nations winners.