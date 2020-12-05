Zorc confident Sancho will get back to best for Dortmund

Jadon Sancho will break out of his form slump and get back to his best for Borussia Dortmund, according to sporting director Michael Zorc.

After an incredible 2019-20 season during which he scored 20 goals and provided 19 assists in 44 games, Sancho has battled to begin this campaign.

In 12 games, the England international has netted three times and provided four assists, and he is yet to open his account in the Bundesliga.

Speaking ahead of Dortmund's trip to Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday, Zorc backed the attacker.

"I believe it is easy to see that he is not in the best of form," he told a news conference.

"I can tell he tries hard when he's subbed onto the pitch. He tries to force the lightness and fluidity that he has onto himself.

"Jadon is a player who doesn't talk a lot but who delivers answers on the pitch. Whether this is tomorrow, in a week or at some other point, I don't know.

"What I do know is that it will happen."

Still linked with a move to Manchester United, Sancho is being presented with fewer chances at Dortmund.

His big chance total per 90 minutes in the Bundesliga this season is 0.33 – the lowest since his debut in Germany's top flight in 2017.

However, Sancho is having more shots (2.15 per 90 minutes) and shots from inside the box (1.49) than in any other season.

His 38.78 successful passes in the opposition half per 90 minutes is also his highest, as are his 64.14 passes, but his chances created are well down at 1.82. He managed 2.71 per 90 last season.

With Erling Haaland sidelined due to a hamstring injury, Dortmund – who are fourth in the Bundesliga table – will be hoping Sancho can recapture his goalscoring form to finish 2020.