Zlatan Ibrahimovic: I could play until I'm 50!

Zlatan Ibrahimovic claims he could play until the age of 50 if he found the right club.

The 38-year-old is waiting to make a decision on his next move as his LA Galaxy contract expires after two years in MLS.

Ibrahimovic had previously played in Sweden, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, France and England, with Inter, Juventus, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United among his former teams.

Despite his advancing years, the outspoken forward insists he is not planning to wind down any time soon.

"If there's a project that stimulates me, I could play at this level until I'm 50 years old," he told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

In typically bold fashion, Ibrahimovic also compared himself to Giuseppe Garibaldi, 'the Hero of the Two Worlds', an 1800s general who sailed to South America and adopted new cultures.

"I have just ended my experience in Los Angeles. It was fantastic," Ibrahimovic said. "Now there are two heroes of two worlds; myself and Giuseppe Garibaldi."