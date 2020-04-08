Will Messi Make it to Qatar 2022?

Lionel Messi is widely considered one of the greatest players of all time. Although to date, the diminutive number ten has yet to win a major international trophy. With Qatar 2022 World Cup on the horizon, Joel Richards outlines reasons for and against Messi ending his international career at Qatar 2022.

For

The opening statement for why Messi will join us in Qatar is a simple one. Although he will be 35 by the time kick-off arrives on 21 November 2022, Messi’s only taste of international success with Argentina so far is an Olympic Gold won at the 2008 games.

Since then it’s been a tale of woe with La Albiceleste as three Copa America final defeats, as well as a World Cup final loss to Germany in 2014, have left a sense of unfulfillment when it comes to Messi’s international career. Of course, injury or failure to qualify may scupper such plans, but as long as Argentina make it the ambition to have one last crack at a World Cup will surely gnaw away at Messi.

What would also spur the Barcelona man on is the endless comparisons between his and Diego Maradona’s careers, with the latter almost single-handedly carrying Argentina to World Cup glory in 1986. It’s fair to say Messi is looked upon less favourably by his fellow countrymen, but what better way to silence your critics than to lead your nation to success in the twilight of your playing days?

Against

It’s all well and good dreaming up fairy-tale scenarios in which an ageing Messi finally has his career crowning moment in 2022, but we need to face the harsh facts.

The Argentine captain has felt like a one-man band at times. On countless occasions, he has dragged an underachieving team to major tournaments, only for their deficiencies to be ruthlessly exposed when up against quality opposition. Providing they qualify, can you seriously expect a 35-year-old to turn back the clock and help an average side reach the final on 18 December 2022?

Considering Messi has already retired once before, who’s to say he isn’t already eyeing the 2021 Copa America as his farewell? After all, Argentina are co-hosts and what better way to bow out than a ‘home’ tournament especially if it ends in triumph?

But the biggest indicator of all is simple, his age. By then father time may well have caught up with the son of Rosario and for all, we know he could have already been phased out of the Barcelona side. Forget sentiment and his extraordinary achievements, you can’t pin your hopes on someone whose better days have been and gone.

