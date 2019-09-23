Who will win the 2019 FIFA Best Award? Our Comprehensive Guide

Mitch Freeley

The great and good of the world of football come together on Monday evening, to crown the best footballer in the world at the now annual FIFA Best Award. Ahead of the ceremony this evening, we have everything you need to know about the event, including information on the nominees, start times and even the chance to vote for your own winner.

What Time Does it Start?

The 2019 FIFA Best awards will start at 21:30 Mecca on Monday the 23rd of September.

What Channel is it on?

You will be able to follow all of the action from the 2019 FIFA Best Award on HD 11 and via beIN CONNECT.

Where is the event taking place?

This year, the event is taking place at the Teatro Alla Scala in Milan.

Who Won the 2018 Best Award?

Croatian midfielder Luca Modric pipped Mohamed Salah and Cristiano Ronaldo for the top prize last year. The Los Blancos star inspired his home country to the final of the 2018 FIFA World Cup and played an influential role in Real winning a third consecutive Champions League title.

The 2019 Nominees

The main event of the evening is the Best FIFA Men’s player, which will be crowned at the end of the event. Let’s have a quick look at the three names in the frame for the top award.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Another year, another Cristiano Ronaldo nomination. The Portuguese star has won two of the last three FIFA Best awards and could be in line for a third award. Having traded Real Madrid for Juventus, Ronaldo settled quickly in Italy becoming Juve’s top scorer in his first season. Whilst the winger helped the Bianconeri to an eighth consecutive league title becoming the league MVP in the process.

With Portugal, Ronaldo helped his nation lift the maiden Nations League title scoring a hat-trick in the semi-final against Switzerland. Ronaldo also won every final he took part in, yet another season to remember for CR7.

Lionel Messi

A World’s best player nomination list wouldn’t be complete with Lionel Messi, right? The Barcelona captain had yet another memorable season, as he looks to seal his legacy as one of the greatest to have ever played the game.

Messi was the driving force behind Barca easing to the La Liga title a full eleven points ahead of second-placed Atletico Madrid. No other player in Europe scored more league goals than Messi, with the 2018-19 season yielding an impressive tally of 36 goals. Whilst with Argentina, Messi was part of the side that reached the semi-finals of the Copa America before losing to eventual winners Brazil.

Virgil van Dijk

A colossus in defence and a vital reason that Liverpool lifted a sixth European Cup, Dutch centre-back Virgil van Dijk rightly deserves his place in the final three of the FIFA Best award.

Immediately improving the Red’s backline since signing from Southampton in January 2019, van Dijk quickly settled to life at Anfield. Imperious in the air even contributing with four goals and two assists in the last season of the Premier League, as Liverpool pushed Manchester City all the way. It was in the Champions League which van Dijk excelled, conceding only seven goals in the group stages. With his performances seen him named as Champions League player of the season.

Who will win the 2019 FIFA Best award? Vote now!



What are the other Awards on Offer?

It’s not only the men’s Best player on offer tonight. There are a host of other awards which will be dished out. Check on the full list of nominations below.

The Best FIFA Women’s Player:

Lucy Bronze (England)

Alex Morgan (USA)

Megan Rapinoe (USA)

The Best FIFA Men’s Coach:

Pep Guardiola (Manchester City)

Jürgen Klopp (Liverpool)

Mauricio Pochettino (Tottenham Hotspur)

The Best FIFA Women’s Coach:

Jill Ellis (USA national team)

Phil Neville (English national team)

Sarina Wiegman (Dutch national team)

The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper:

Alisson Becker (Liverpool)

Ederson (Manchester City)

Marc-André ter Stegen (Barcelona)

The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper

Christiane Endler (Chile)

Hedvig Lindahl (Sweden)

Sari van Veenendaal (Netherlands)

FIFA Puskás Award: Best Goal of the Season

Lionel Messi (ARG) – Real Betis v. FC Barcelona [La Liga] (17 March 2019)

Juan Fernando Quintero (COL) – River Plate v. Racing Club [Superliga Argentina] (10 February 2019

Dániel Zsóri (HUN) – Debrecen FC v Ferencváros TC [Hungarian First Division] (16 February 2019)

FIFA Fan Award:

Silvia Grecco

Netherlands fans

Justo Sánchez

So who will come out on top at the FIFA Best awards? You can watch all the ceremony Live & Exclusive with beIN SPORTS and beIN CONNECT.

