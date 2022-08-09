UEFA Super Cup - Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt - Watch Now!



Champions League winners Real Madrid take on the Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Super Cup final, the traditional curtain raiser to the European football season As ever, you can watch all the action from the Helsinki Olympic Stadium Live & Exclusive with beIN SPORTS.

After picking up a record-extending 14th Champions League title in May, Real Madrid are aiming to start their season with a trophy ahead of their opening game of the La Liga season away to newly promoted Almeria. Los Blancos have made 7 appearances in the Super Cup final down the years, and have picked up the trophy on four occasions.

The last time Real hoisted the trophy was the 2017 UEFA Super Cup which was hosted in Skopje the capital city of Macedonia. Isco was on hand to score the decisive goal to edge out Manchester United 2-1.

In terms of summer transfers, Real may have missed out on number one target Kylian Mbappe, but have made up with it with some smart accusations and crucial contract extensions.

German international Antonio Rüdiger was picked up on a free transfer from Chelsea to add some depth defensively. Whilst the capture of 22-year old Aurélien Tchouameni looks an especially exciting accusation as Real look to manage the transition of their famed midfield trio of Luka Modric, Casemiro & Toni Kroos. Whilst the likes of Modric and Vini Jr have signed contract extensions with the club.

Eternal rivals Barcelona have opted for a transfer splurge this summer, and Real have opted for a more continuity-based approach keeping with the same core squad and adding a few high-quality additions This philosophy could pay off again, especially with the team delivering both the La Liga and Champions League titles last season under the leadership of Carlo Ancelotti.

In team news, Ancholotti has an entire squad to choose from and has promised he may play the same side that started the Champions League final against Liverpool. That would mean that summer signings Rüdiger & Aurélien Tchouameni would have to settle for a place on the bench.

Real Madrid Predicted Team

Courtois; Carvajal, Militão, Alaba, Mendy; Modrić, Casemiro, Kroos; Valverde, Benzema, Vinícius Júnior

How to watch Online – beIN SPORTS

Channel - beIN SPORTS 1 EN

Kick-Off – 22:00

Stadium – Helsinki Olympic Stadium

As for Frankfurt, they’ll be looking to bounce back from a horrendous 6-1 thumping at the hands of Bayern Munich in the opening game of the Bundesliga season. It won’t get any easier for the Eagles, who will see the test against Real Madrid in Finland as an ideal tune-up for their Bundesliga match-up against Hertha Berlin at the weekend.

To wait 42 years for European success is long for any club and Frankfurt and their fans certainly relished their run to Europa League glory. The German side defeated the likes of Real Betis, Barcelona and West Ham to set up a final against Rangers in Seville.

It was a tough, tetchy game in southern Spain, after 120 minutes of intense action nothing could separate the sides and the contest had to be decided via a penalty shootout. Luckily for Frankfurt, Aaron Ramsey saw his penalty saved by Kevin Trapp and Rafael Santos Borré kept his composure to cap off a remarkable European campaign.

As for team news, Jerome Onguene will miss the Super Cup, with the 24-year-old still sidelined with a troublesome thigh problem. Aurelio Buta is also out after recovering from knee surgery. Filip Kostic is closing in on the move to Juventus and the Serbian is unlikely to feature.

Frankfurt Predicted Team

Trapp; Toure, Ndicka, Tuta; Knauff, Sow, Rode, Lenz; Gotze, Kamada; Borre

It certainly promises to be a fascinating encounter as Real Madrid and Frankfurt square off for the European Super Cup. You can watch all the action via beIN SPORTS.

