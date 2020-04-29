This Day in Sport - Footballs First Number Nine

Gareth Messenger

The 1933 FA Cup final between Everton and Manchester City on April 29th at Wembley Stadium in London, had a burgeoning number of supporters in attendance.

Everton were 3-0 winners on the day as almost 121,000 fans descended on the capital city, but it was symbolic for a number of reasons.

The deciding match of English football’s primary cup competition was the 62nd final, and the 11th at Wembley on this day in 1933. It was also the first was the first where the players, including goalkeepers, were issued numbers for identification. Everton were allocated numbers 1–11 and Manchester City numbers 12–22.

Nine days before the final the Secretary of the FA, Sir Frederick Wall, wrote to his Everton counterpart, T.H. McIntosh, and declared:

"I have been instructed to write requesting that the players taking part in this Match at Wembley on the 29th inst., be numbered:-

Your Club Nos. 1-11 (Black numbers)

Manchester City, Nos 12-22 (White numbers)

The numbers have been ordered by us and will be sent to you as soon as possible that they may be sewn on the backs of the players' jerseys.

Yours Faithfully."

Goals from Jimmy Stein, Dixie Dean and James Dunn, won Everton the cup for the first time since 1906.

Dean, by sheer coincidence, was given the number nine shirt. And even though, Arsenal and Chelsea had briefly experimented with numbers at times leading up to this final, this was the first-ever high-profile match to grace the numerals.

Everton kept the numbers - and the same white shirts and black shorts - for the following week's remaining two league fixtures. As a result, Dean became the first player to ever wear the number nine at Goodison Park.