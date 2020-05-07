English
Things to Do - May 7

Catch up with all the latest content from the beIN digital channels!

With everyone staying at home, we figured it would be good to round up the best that beIN has to offer on our digital platforms.

Did You Know... 

Barcelona attacker Ansu Fati is the youngest goalscorer in the Champions League?! His goal against Inter Milan in this season's group stages makes the youngest at 17 years and 40 days! Take a bow son! 

News Update 

Good news football fans! The Bundesliga is back on the 15th of May! The DFL confirmed the dates after the German government gave the all-clear for football to be played behind closed doors for the remainder of the season! 

 

On This Day 

Liverpool completed a memorable Champions League fightback against Barcelona on this day in 2019! 

The Daily Wrap

Missed out on the latest sporting viral videos? We have you covered in the daily wrap! 

Check This Out! 

In our exclusive interview with Jurgen Klopp, the Reds boss reveals that he still has the desire to win more trophies on Merseyside! 

Keys & Gray! 

Missed out on the latest Keys & Gray Episode? Catch up with everything on Youtube! 

