Clubs Gear up for Bundesliga Restart in Nine Days' Time

AFP

Bundesliga clubs were racing Thursday to get ready for the restart of the season in nine days' time, amid concerns about whether the players will stick to the strict hygiene guidelines implemented to ensure the campaign is completed.

Twenty-four hours after Chancellor Angela Merkel's government gave the German Football League the green light to return, the league said it will resume the season on Saturday, May 16.

The Bundesliga will be the first top European football league to restart matches since the outbreak of the coronavirus forced lockdown measures to be imposed across the continent.

All games will be played without spectators.

The opening day's key game is between second-placed Borussia Dortmund and arch-rivals Schalke in the Ruhr derby at Dortmund's Signal Iduna Park -- but instead of being roared on by an 81,000 crowd, the teams will play in an empty stadium.

France has already ended the Ligue 1 season, with football in England, Spain and Italy still suspended.

The situation gives "German football a huge head start", according to Eintracht Frankfurt sporting director Fredi Bobic.

Until Merkel gave the go-ahead, clubs had still been training in small groups.

On Thursday, Dortmund, who were four points behind leaders Bayern Munich when the league was halted in mid-March, held full team training for the first time in seven weeks.

"We have had very constructive talks with the local health authority about it," a club spokesman told AFP subsidiary SID.

Borussia Moenchengladbach also resumed team training, despite announcing Thursday that one of their backroom staff had "a very weak" positive test of the coronavirus and had been quarantined.

"The coaches and the team have worked under unusual conditions over the past few weeks. Everyone is happy team training is permitted again," said Borussia's sporting director Max Eberl.

The Bundesliga wants to complete the last nine rounds of matches before June 30 to secure around 300 million euros ($325 million) in television money.