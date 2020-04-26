Things To Do - April 26

Mitch Freeley

Did You Know...

More than 3.5 Billion people watched the 2018 World Cup! How crazy is that!

News Update

The DPF Pokal has been postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19. Scheduled to take place at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on May 23, the game was officially postponed on Friday. Bayern Munich are due to host Eintracht Frankfurt and FC Saarbrucken are scheduled to take on Bayer Leverkusen in the semi-finals.

The Daily Wrap

On The Website!

Check This Out!

Keys & Gray!

