Things To Do - April 12

Mitch Freeley

With everyone staying at home, we figured it would be good to round up the best that beIN has to offer on our digital platforms.

Did You Know...

The World’s First Football Club was the Sheffield Football Club founded in 1857. The club is still playing today, and take part in the Northern Premier League Division One South East.

News Update

Football training is still going on behind closed doors! Anderlecht boss Vincent Kompany is using zoom to train his squad whilst maintaining social distancing!

The Daily Wrap

Missed out on the latest sporting viral videos? We have you covered in the daily wrap!

On This Day...

Fans ended the Milan derby on this day in 2005, leading to one of the most famous footballing pictures in history! Find out more!

Catch up Online!

France 98 was a magical world Cup! We look back at the final between the hosts and Brazil in our great games feature!

Vote now!

Who would you choose?

If you had a wish to become a professional #sports star, what sport would you choose?



Comment ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/EO4lCF7gVs — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) April 11, 2020

Keys & Gray!

Missed out on the latest Keys & Gray Episode?! Catch up with it all on Youtube!