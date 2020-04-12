This Day in Sport - Milan Derby Abandoned



Gareth Messenger

There is no love lost between the two sides in Milan, AC and Inter.

Derby Di Milano. Derby Della Madonnina. It doesn’t matter what you call it. There is always going to be something to write the headlines. Something big happened on 12 April 2005.

The two sides from the Italian city were drawn in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League. AC was leading 2-0 after the first leg heading into the second.

On this day 15 years ago, the Milan derby was not remembered for its thrilling second leg, but rather how quickly the contest came to a close.

With Milan 1-0 up on the night, 3-0 up on aggregate, Inter fans began throwing objects on to the field after Esteban Cambiasso’s goal was disallowed.

The situation became so serious that Milan goalkeeper, Dida, was himself struck by one of the fireworks and the referee called a temporary stop to the game, ordering players into their respective dressing rooms until it was safe to return.

A minute after returning following the 10-minute break, Inter fans continued to hurl objects. The match was abandoned after 73 minutes.

One of the most iconic images from that night was seeing Marco Materazzi and Rui Costa, opponents on the field, watching the fireworks and flares land onto the San Siro pitch from a distance together.

Milan was awarded a 3-0 win and advanced 5-0 on aggregate while Inter were fined £132,000 by UEFA and ordered to play their next four European games without spectators in attendance.