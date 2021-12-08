Spurs' clash with Rennes postponed after Covid outbreak

Tottenham's Europa Conference League clash with Rennes on Thursday has been postponed following a severe coronavirus outbreak at the Premier League club.

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte revealed earlier on Wednesday that eight of his players and five members of staff had tested positive for Covid-19.

"We can confirm that our UEFA Europa Conference League Group G home fixture against Stade Rennais will not take place tomorrow (Thursday 9 December at 8pm UK) after a number of positive Covid-19 cases at the club," a Tottenham statement said.

