South Korea to play Iceland in final friendly before World Cup

South Korea will host Iceland in a final friendly before the Qatar World Cup next month, the Korea Football Association said on Tuesday.

Iceland are 62nd in the FIFA rankings and will not play at the World Cup, which kicks off on November 20.

The friendly will be in Hwaseong on November 11, the day before coach Paulo Bento is due to announce his final World Cup squad, the KFA said.

The Korean team, which includes Spurs forward Son Heung-min, is scheduled to leave for Qatar on November 14.

South Korea will play their first Group H match against Uruguay on November 24.

They face Ghana on November 28 and Portugal on December 2.