Solskjaer amazed by Cavani and backs 'more mature' Greenwood for big run

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes a "more mature" Mason Greenwood is set for a big second half of the season as he hailed the influence of Edinson Cavani.

The United boss has been amazed by the impact made by Cavani since he signed on a free transfer after leaving Paris Saint-Germain.

That has included the lessons he has taught Greenwood, who has not kicked on as expected after his stunning first-team breakthrough last season.

Greenwood ended a 10-match run without a goal with a composed finish in the 3-2 FA Cup win over Liverpool on Sunday.

Solskjaer thinks that is a sign of things to come for the teenager.

"We think Mason is going be very important in the second half of the season, but it is not just going happen by itself," Solskjaer said ahead of Wednesday's home Premier League game with Sheffield United.

"He scored against West Ham a while back as well and was expected to kick on.

"He's taken steps, he's grown, he's more mature and he's been training with Edinson for half a season, he is learning good habits.

"And whoever doesn't learn from players like him [Cavani], or Bruno [Fernandes] or the players we've brought in, that's a pity.

"I'm very confident that Mason will chip in good performances and with goals and assists."

Solskjaer was asked to elaborate on Cavani, who turns 34 next month having delighted the United boss on and off the pitch.

He added: "How long have we got?

"What he brings is when a striker of that age runs almost 12 kilometres, every time he chases down the centre-back when he has got the ball, every time the goalkeeper has the ball.

"He tackles centre midfielders!

"He made a mistake for Liverpool's [second] goal but he is the one who is closest to winning it back inside our own 18-yard box.

"His reaction, his work-rate, his habits, and his threat in the box and the humility of coming in every single day to do your best.

"We could go on and on and on but his experience and attitude, of course, that’s given us a lesson, every single one of us."

Marcus Rashford, who impressed against Liverpool, should be fit to face the Blades after a minor knee issue.

"We are looking strong, which is a good place to be in," Solskjaer added. "Marcus is available for selection, he tweaked his knee a little bit but trained fully this morning."

United are two points clear at the top of the Premier League as they prepare to face the team sitting bottom.

They have won their last seven home top-flight encounters with Sheffield United, a run that stretches back to August 1975.

Opta data shows the Blades collected just one point in eight top-flight meetings with the Red Devils and the fitness of Rashford will come as a blow.

That is because the England forward has been directly involved in six goals in his three Premier League outings against Chris Wilder's men (three goals, three assists), averaging a goal or assist every 43 minutes.