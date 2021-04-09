Rummenigge calls for Bayern unity amid Flick-Salihamidzic dispute

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has urged the European champions to show unity amid reports of renewed tensions between head coach Hansi Flick and sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic.

No secret has been made of the fact the pair have had their differences, with Flick insisting after last month's Champions League win over Lazio that they "wanted to leave these things behind us".

However, following Wednesday's 3-2 first-leg loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the quarter-finals of a competition they won last year, speculation was rife that the duo were at loggerheads once again.

It is an issue that Rummenigge wants to lay to rest, insisting such talk was "superfluous" as he called on all parties to find harmony.

"We all have to pull together, have to work together harmoniously, loyally and professionally," he told Bild.

"That is my clear requirement for the sporting leadership. That has always distinguished FC Bayern.

"This topic has to come to an end. It is superfluous that we have to constantly comment, especially since we are in the last quarter of the season, are first in the Bundesliga with a seven-point lead, and despite our 3-2 loss against Paris, we still have a chance to advance in the Champions League.

"We need calm and a focus on the essentials."

The defeat to PSG ended Bayern's 19-match unbeaten run in Europe's elite competition.