Real Madrid's Zidane will eventually coach France – Deschamps

France head coach Didier Deschamps believes Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane will lead the 2018 World Cup winners sooner or later.

Zidane is in his second spell in charge of Madrid, having returned in March after stepping down in May 2018 following three consecutive Champions League triumphs and a LaLiga title among other trophies.

The Frenchman and former Les Bleus captain, who won the 1998 World Cup, has long been touted as Deschamps' replacement.

While Deschamps will stay on as coach for France's World Cup defence in 2022 following success at Russia 2018, the 51-year-old backed Zidane to eventually take over.

"The next coach could be Zizou," Deschamps, who has been in charge of France since 2012, told Le Monde.

"At one point or another, it'll be him."

Deschamps extended his contract through to 2022 after France overcame Croatia in the World Cup final last year.

The former Monaco, Juventus and Marseille boss also led France to the Euro 2016 decider – Les Bleus beaten by Portugal on home soil.

Deschamps will oversee the nation's Euro 2020 campaign, with France drawn in Group F alongside holders Portugal, Germany and a play-off winner.

"When you're a coach there's no age limit," he added. "It's the results that make you last."