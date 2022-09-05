العربية
Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Jr takes Spanish nationality

Brazil international Vinicius Junior has acquired Spanish nationality, his club Real Madrid announced on Monday, allowing the club to register another non-European Union player.

"Our Brazilian player Vinicius Junior took the oath of allegiance to the Spanish Constitution on Friday 2 September, so from that moment he also has Spanish nationality," said a Real Madrid statement. 

Under Spanish Liga rules, there are limits on the number of non-EU players a club can register.

Vinicius, who is 22, joined Real Madrid in 2018 from Flamengo and become a key player. He scored the winner in last season's Champions League final. He has 14 Brazil caps.

