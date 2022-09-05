Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Jr takes Spanish nationality

"Our Brazilian player Vinicius Junior took the oath of allegiance to the Spanish Constitution on Friday 2 September, so from that moment he also has Spanish nationality," said a Real Madrid statement.



Under Spanish Liga rules, there are limits on the number of non-EU players a club can register.



Vinicius, who is 22, joined Real Madrid in 2018 from Flamengo and become a key player. He scored the winner in last season's Champions League final. He has 14 Brazil caps.