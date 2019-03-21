Marcus Rashford will return to Manchester United for treatment after being ruled out of England's European Championship qualifying double-header through injury.

Gareth Southgate's World Cup semi-finalists open their Euro 2020 campaign on Friday against the Czech Republic before meeting Montenegro on Monday.

They will do so, however, without Rashford, who has been deemed unfit due to an ankle injury.

Southgate said: "He's been with the medical team all week. We've tried to increase his training but it's clear to us he's not going to be ready for our matches, so he's out of the two games and going back to his club."