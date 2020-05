The Qatar Football Association has announced that the remainder of the football season will resume from the 24th of July.

Football in Qatar was suspended on March 14, following the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.

In an announcement on social media, the QFA confirmed that the league will return from the 24th of July and conclude on the 26th of August.

Five rounds remain in the Qatar Stars League. Al Duhail currently top the table.