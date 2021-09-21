Qatari architect excited to welcome fans to Al Thumama Stadium’s inauguration

What started as a sketch for a design competition now stands as an architectural gem ready to host the world’s best footballers in 2022.

The stunning Al Thumama Stadium will be inaugurated on 22 October ahead of the Amir Cup Final between Al Sadd and Al Rayyan. It is the sixth FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ tournament venue to be unveiled by the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy.

Here, we talk to the stadium’s architect, Ibrahim M. Jaidah, CEO and Chief Architect of Arab Engineering Bureau. Jaidah – the first Qatari to design a FIFA World Cup™ tournament venue – discusses the story behind one of the most striking stadiums ever developed.

Inspired by the ‘gahfiya’ head cap

Architects around the world were invited to submit designs inspired by the ‘gahfiya’ – a traditional headpiece worn by men across the Arab world – for a new stadium to be used during the FIFA World Cup 2022™.

Ibrahim recalls heading to the Old Souq – a traditional marketplace in Qatar – for inspiration prior to putting his ideas on paper.

“I remember that night, I got my hands on all types of gahfiyas in order to study the different patterns on each. I've always worn it as a child, however I didn't expect to see all the different shapes and the depth of their designs,” said Ibrahim.

The creative process led to many sleepless nights.

Ibrahim continued: “I used to wake up in the middle of the night to examine the patterns on the different gahfiyas. I finally drew a rough sketch that I liked and told my engineers that this will be the design we are going with.”

One of Jaidah’s main goals was to produce a design that resonated with people across the entire region.

He said: “I had a feeling my competitors were going to take the original shape and completely modernise it; removing its traditional essence and making it look nothing like a gahfiya. I wanted to ensure my design was modern but at the same time, I didn’t want to strip it from its traditional identity. Preserving local identity and heritage was of paramount importance to me.”

Jaidah’s final design included streamlined patterns and golden coins. The coin design was later used as inspiration for the ventilation units for the stadium’s advanced cooling technology.

Jaidah added: “The shape of the gahfiya does not only serve a design purpose. In a similar way to how the gahfiya is used to cover one’s head from the heat, the shape is also used to protect the spectators from the sun. The stadium’s interior also carries aspects of the pattern – which fans will see when they attend the final in October.”

Qatar’s latest FIFA World Cup™ venue

Al Thumama Stadium will host the 49th Amir Cup Final and become the latest FIFA World Cup™ venue to be unveiled, after Khalifa International, Al Janoub, Education City, Ahmad Bin Ali and Al Bayt. During Qatar 2022, Al Thumama will host eight matches up to the quarter-finals stage of the tournament.

Despite being involved in projects across the globe, Ibrahim said designing a FIFA World Cup™ stadium is a completely different experience.

“It’s the spectators that will bring it to life,” said Jaidah. “Now, with the stadium behind me, the only thing missing is the noise from the fans.”

Ibrahim is confident the venue will showcase local heritage and prove popular across Qatar and the region.

“I still stand and try to take it all in. I am very proud to take part in my country’s success in hosting the biggest sporting event in the world,” said Ibrahim.

His Highness the Amir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, will attend October’s final and unveil the 40,000-capacity stadium.

“For His Highness the Amir to announce the launch of the stadium, I cannot ask for more. When I hear the first whistle, I will be the happiest person in the world,” said Ibrahim.

Inspiring future architects

Ibrahim believes the region is living through a golden age in terms of architecture and hopes he can inspire the next generation of designers.

“As Arabs, we have the richest culture in the world. Let’s not forget that Islamic and Arabic architecture are used as prime examples everywhere,” he said.

“My advice to young architects is to keep an eye out for any opportunity that comes your way. This is a fulfilling field and nothing is more satisfying than seeing your design come to life,” he said.

