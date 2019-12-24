Pardew lands ADO Den Haag job

ADO Den Haag have appointed Alan Pardew as their new head coach on a deal until the end of the season.

Englishman Pardew has been out of work since leaving West Brom in April 2018 but will be tasked with guiding ADO away from relegation danger in the Eredivisie.

He told the club's official website: "In the search for a new challenge, I am pleased that I came across ADO Den Haag.

"It is a warm club where everything starts with enthusiasm and passion. The team is going through a difficult period but we will do everything we can to turn the tide.

"We must do that together, the players, the staff and the fans. Together we will try to make a comeback. I can't wait to get started."

Pardew will be assisted by Chris Powell and ADO general manager Mohammed Hamdi is excited at the pair's arrival.

"We are very happy with the appointment of Alan, who has earned his spurs in English football. He has a lot of experience and that is important in the current situation.

"During the conversations we were impressed by Alan's football vision.

"Chris also brings a lot of experience, as a player and as a coach. We warmly welcome Alan and Chris."

ADO are second from bottom in the Dutch top flight and have won just one of their last 14 league games.

Pardew's first game in charge will be at home to RKC Waalwijk on January 19.