Aarran Summers

The tiny island of Bermuda in the Caribbean is home to one of Manchester City's favourite strikers. Shaun Goater played long before the 2008 takeover by Abu Dhabi Investment Group and is still a highly respected City player.

Born in the Bermudian capital, Hamilton, life could have been very different for Goater. He could have played for City's enemy, as Manchester United scouts spotted the young 17-year-old during his annual vacation. With his mother's support, Goater forfeited his scholarship to move to England.

Goater's trial was a success, and he was offered a professional contract at United. Goater's time at Old Trafford was one of disappointment and would serve as a steep learning curve. The then attacking midfielder struggled to break into the first team and move into the lower tiers to find game time.

Goater received offers from Spain and South Korea, during spells at Rotherham, Notts County, and Bristol City. In 1998, Goater joined manager Joe Royle at Manchester City, who were then playing in England's second-tier and fighting relegation. Despite scoring three goals in his remaining seven games, Goater could not save City from dropping into the third tier of English football for the first time.

Manchester City returned to the first division as play-off winners the following season. Goater finished as the club's top goalscorer with 21 goals.

The club secured back to back promotions the following season. Goater was crucial to their success. He once again finished the side's top goalscorer with 21 goals and was awarded the side's Player of the Year Award. Goater was now in Premier League land.

Goater had to wait three months into the new season to make his first appearance in England's top flight. World Player of the Year, George Weah, kept Goater on the bench. The now 30-year-old could not save City from relegation with his eleven goals.

What a day with #TheOfficialTrophyTour on Sat with@CocaCola_GB

Congrats to the fans who won @PremierLeague

tickets & merchandise. Share your Trophy Tour GIF tag #TheOfficialTrophyTour #WhereEveryonePlays for your chance to win some prizes (Trophy Emoji) https://t.co/fbthmWcSfP pic.twitter.com/coNKlI8DrD — Shaun Goater MBE (@OfficialSGoater) April 23, 2019

The 2001/ 02 season saw Goater become the first City player since Francis Lee to score more than thirty goals in a season. City secured promotion back to the Premier League. Goater now had age against him and the incoming Nicolas Anelka to fight with for a place in the starting line-up.

Goater played his 100th game for City in the Manchester derby. He is famous for that particular fixture, as he scored the fastest goal by a substitute in Premier League history, just nine seconds after coming on. It was their first win against the mighty rivals in 13 years. It was also the last Manchester derby played at Maine Road.

Shortly before the end of the season, Goater announced his intention to leave City in 2003. He was handed the captaincy in his final game. In all, Goater scored 103 goals in 212 appearances.

Goater may never be in the same bracket as Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus. Young Manchester City supporters will perhaps not realise Goater's impact for the club in a previous time. Goater will forever have a special place in the hearts of City fans. His contribution and goal-scoring talent makes him one of a kind and a highly respected City legend.

