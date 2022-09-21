Neuer, Goretzka ruled out of Germany Nations League games with Covid

Germany Captain Manuel Neuer and midfielder Leon Goretzka have been ruled out of the upcoming Nations League clashes with Hungary and England after recording positive Covid tests.

The news was confirmed by the German team in Frankfurt on Wednesday, where the squad are in training.

The pair, who are team-mates at Bayern Munich, have left the camp and will not take part in either of the upcoming fixtures.

Hoffenheim 'keeper Oliver Baumann has been called in to replace Neuer, with another player set to be nominated for Goretzka sometime on Wednesday afternoon.

Germany's Bild tabloid reports the tests were carried out due to a positive test for a close personal contact of one of the players.

Both players tested negative on Monday when they entered camp.

Germany sit second behind Hungary in their Nations League group, with one win and three draws from four matches.

England are bottom of the four-team group with two draws and two losses, scoring just one goal in four matches.