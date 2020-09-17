Middlesbrough boss Warnock returns positive COVID-19 test

Neil Warnock has tested positive for COVID-19, Middlesbrough have confirmed.

The Championship club released a brief statement on Thursday saying their veteran manager will spend a period of time in isolation in line with United Kingdom government guidelines.

"Neil is in good spirits and we look forward to welcoming him back after his period in isolation," the statement added.

Warnock took over at the Riverside Stadium in June and four wins from eight matches preserved their Championship status.

The 71-year-old committed to staying on for the 2020-21 campaign and Boro's Championship season started with a 1-0 defeat to Watford last Friday.