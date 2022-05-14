Luton hit back to level Championship playoff with Huddersfield

Huddersfield, who went into the game having finished third in the table during the regular season, took the lead on 12 minutes when Luton defender Kal Naismith slipped and Harry Toffolo teed up Danel Sinani to fire in at the near post.



Luton have over-achieved just making it to the playoffs with one of the lowest wage budgets in the league.

And their dream of Wembley lives on after Naismith's free-kick was met on the volley by captain Sonny

Bradley to level on the half hour mark.



Chances came and went for a winner at both ends as Luton goalkeeper Matt Ingram had to use his body to shovel away Danny Ward's header.



At the other end Jordan Clark almost made it 2-1 to the hosts but his shot was charged down by Naby Sarr.



But all is to play for when the sides meet again on Monday for the right to meet Sheffield United or

Nottingham Forest in the richest game in football.