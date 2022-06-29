Lukaku completes return to Inter on loan from Chelsea

Romelu Lukaku returned to Inter Milan on Wednesday after completing a season-long loan move from Chelsea just a year after his transfer from Italy to the Premier League club.

Belgium striker Lukaku will be reunited with his former fans at the San Siro after Chelsea agreed to a reported deal in which Inter will pay an initial eight million euros plus a potential three million in bonuses for the loan.

The London club issued a statement confirming a "season-long loan move".

His return was made official in a video posted on Inter's social media channels with Lukaku saying "we're back baby" while talking to chairman Steven Zhang on the roof of the club's headquarters.

The 29-year-old will again lead Inter's attack as they attempt to regain the Serie A title after taking a reported pay cut to 8.5 million euros for the coming campaign.

Italian media report that Inter and Chelsea have a gentleman's agreement that the loan could be extended for another season should the move work out, and his lawyer Sebastien Ledure said on Wednesday that "anything can happen" between now and the end of next season.

"It's really emotional," Lukaku later said on Inter's TV channel.

"Inter have given me a lot and I hope that from now I can do even better than before... I didn't give up my home when I left for England and I think that tells you something."

Lukaku told reporters present for his arrival at Milan's Linate airport in the early hours of Wednesday that he was "very happy" to be back.

He was greeted by delighted fans on his way to completing his medical tests in the afternoon, his car blocked by supporters chanting his name and "win us the Scudetto".

Lukaku left London after failing to make an impression for a second time at Chelsea, not meeting high expectations following a £97.5 million move from Inter last summer.