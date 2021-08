Louis van Gaal has returned to manage the Dutch national team for a third time following the departure of Frank de Boer after Euro 2020.

Van Gaal, 69, has previously coached the Dutch national team on two occasions, the first between 2000 and 2002 and the second between 2012 and 2014.

The former Bayern Munich and Manchester United coach has signed a deal to manage the side for the Qatar 2022 World Cup and will be assisted by former internationals Danny Blind and Henk Fraser.