Lewandowski to miss Champions League tie with PSG

Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski is set to miss Bayern Munich's quarter final tie in the UEFA Champions League against Paris Saint German.

Lewandowski was taken off in the sixtieth minute while featuring for his national team Poland on Sunday against Andorra after suffering knee pain, the following day confirmed that the Polish top scorer is set to miss at least their match with England on Wednesday.

It has now been stated that Lewandowski is set to miss the clash with Paris Saint German, with uncertainty on when exactly he will return to the squad.