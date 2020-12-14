Lampard is showing that he will be a 'top manager', says Cole

Frank Lampard is proving at Chelsea this season he has was it takes to become a "top manager", according to former team-mate Ashley Cole.

The Blues finished fourth in Lampard's first season in charge at Stamford Bridge and are considered serious title contenders this term after spending big in the close season.

Chelsea slipped down to fifth place with Saturday's 1-0 loss to Everton - ending a nine-match unbeaten league run - but they are only three points adrift of top spot.

Cole, who played alongside Lampard for Chelsea and England, believes his compatriot is on course to achieve in the dugout what he managed on the field during his illustrious career.

"They have strengthened in areas they probably needed to," Cole told Stats Perform News, courtesy of Nissan. "They have a lot of strength in depth now in the squad.

"Of course we know he was an elite player, can he be an elite manager? I think he's got the credentials.

"He's got everything, so far this season, that I can see will make him a top, top manager."

Chelsea have brought in seven first-team players this calendar year, with Edouard Mendy, Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva, Malang Sarr (who was later sent on loan to Porto) and Kai Havertz arriving for more than £200million.

The West London side have particularly improved in defence, conceding 12 goals in 12 Premier League matches this term at a rate of one per game, compared to 54 in 38 matches last season - 1.42 per game.

"I think it was important to address maybe the weaknesses from last season, which they did," Cole said of the new recruits. "Now you're starting to see the team gel.

"They still need to gel a little bit more of course, but that will take a little more time. But I think the signs are there that the team are improving.

"Defensively they're more solid, and attacking wise they're always a threat. Timo Werner in there, Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount coming from left or central areas.

"I think they're playing now with a very positive attitude, and they'll get that winning mentality with a few of the players they've added as well."