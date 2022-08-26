Juventus sign Poland's Milik on loan from Marseille

Juventus have signed Poland striker Arkadiusz Milik from Ligue 1 outfit Marseille on loan with an option to buy for 7 million euros ($6.9 million) it was announced on Friday.

The Italian club will pay Marseille 900,000 euros for the season which could rise to 1.7 million euros depending on certain goals being achieved.

Milik will get a chance to cross swords with Marseille's great rivals Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League as Juventus were drawn in the same group as them on Thursday.

He has plenty of Champions League experience, making 19 appearances and scoring eight goals.

He will partner young Serb Dusan Vlahovic up front and replaces Spain's Alvaro Morata, whose loan from Atletico Madrid came to an end.

Milik is no stranger to Serie A having played for Napoli for four-and-a-half seasons and scored 38 goals in 93 appearances before joining Marseille in January 2021.

His time at Napoli was marred by two serious knee injuries and being omitted from the squad for the final six months of his spell there due to refusing to sign a new contract.

Milik delivered on the pitch for Marseille scoring 20 goals in all competitions last term but his relations with then manager Jorge Sampaoli were strained.

The departure of Sampaoli and the arrival of Croatian Igor Tudor as manager was not enough to persuade him to stay at the club even though they too have Champions League football to look forward to.