Peseiro, 59, replaces Rafael Dudamel who left the post at the start of January after nearly four years in charge.

He was a former assistant to Carlos Queiroz at Real Madrid and has managed a number of clubs in Portugal, including Porto, Sporting Lisbon and Braga.

Peseiro also spent two years as coach of Saudi Arabia from 2009 to 2011. He had been out of a job since leaving Sporting in November 2018.

South American qualifying for the 2022 World Cup starts next month.