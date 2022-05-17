العربية
Huddersfield beat Luton to reach playoff final

Huddersfield are just one game away from the Premier League following a narrow victory over Luton in the Championship playoffs

reuters

Jordan Rhodes' solitary late strike took Huddersfield to within one game of a return to the Premier League as the Terriers beat Luton 1-0 on Monday to secure a 2-1 aggregate win.

Rhodes stole in at the far post eight minutes from time to take his side to Wembley for a meeting against Nottingham Forest or Sheffield United in the Championship playoff final.

Defeat ends Luton's dream to vault from the fifth-tier National League to the richest league in the world in eight years.

The visitors were the better side for long periods on the night after being held 1-1 at Kenilworth Road in Friday's first leg.

But Huddersfield goalkeeper Lee Nicholls made several telling saves and Rhodes' goal-poaching instincts proved the difference when the former Scotland international turned in Sorba Thomas' free-kick.

kca/dmc

© Agence France-Presse

english championship Huddersfield Town Luton Town
Jose Peseiro appointed Nigeria coach
Brazilian football clubs open doors to foreign investors

